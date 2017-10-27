Police Finally Catch an Elusive Ninja Thief . . . and Wait til you see How Old he is!

The police in Osaka, Japan have spent the past EIGHT YEARS trying to track down a guy who dresses like a NINJA and robs people. He’s stolen $260,000 during more than 250 different break-ins.

They’ve never been able to catch him because he was so agile that he could get away by using NINJA SKILLS like running across the top of walls. They got a solid look at his face in July when he accidentally pulled down his mask in front of a security camera and they snagged him.

His name is Mitsuaki Tanigawa he’s 74 YEARS OLD.

The police say they were SHOCKED that someone that age was pulling off the crime spree, because of his amazing physical abilities.

