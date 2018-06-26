A 13-year-old boy is critically wounded after being shot, while a 14-year-old boy is in custody.

Peoria police say officers responded to the 800 block of West McClure about 4:31 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a male being shot.

Officers located the victim as they arrived at the scene and also took the 14-year-old into custody. The suspect was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery.

The investigation continues. Due to their ages, further information on the victim and suspect are not available.

The post Police Investigate Shooting Of Juvenile appeared first on 1470 WMBD.