Police Investigate Shooting Of Juvenile
Jun 26, 2018 @ 8:00 PM

A 13-year-old boy is critically wounded after being shot, while a 14-year-old boy is in custody.

Peoria police say officers responded to the 800 block of West McClure about 4:31 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a male being shot.

Officers located the victim as they arrived at the scene and also took the 14-year-old into custody. The suspect was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery.

The investigation continues. Due to their ages, further information on the victim and suspect are not available.

