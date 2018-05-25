Police Operating Sub-Station Opens In Mall

The Peoria Police Department is now operating a police sub-station from Northwoods Mall. This after a couple fights broke out at a new venue, Round 1.

“I want to restate and reassure the community, the mall is a safe place,” said Interim Police Chief, Loren Marion. “That is not the main purpose behind this.”

Marion says he hopes a police presence can help recruit incoming officers, helping end an officer shortage.

“(Officers) will hand out applications. They fill out them and turn them into HR. We are taking applications now for a test in October,” Marion said.

“It will be at no cost to police or the community. This place is being provided solely by the Northwoods Mall.”

Marion says the location will not be staffed at all times. A rotating group of officers will occupy the post in the upper level of the mall.

“Thanks to our police chief for coming up with the idea and making this happen,” Peoria City Councilman Jim Montelongo said.

Marion says he worked with the mall, his staff and city leaders on the addition.

