Police Release Details On Officer-Involved Shooting

Peoria Police released details about Thursday morning’s officer-involved shooting.

Daniel El, 33, of Peoria was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with three police officers in South Peoria.

“We are reviewing all dash-cam video of any vehicle that may have captured any part of that traffic stop and the subsequent shooting,” said Peoria Police Chief Jerry Mitchell during a press conference at police headquarters. “That takes time. So all of that information is going to be handed over to state police.”

One officer was shot but is in stable condition. The three officers have been placed on critical incident leave as Illinois State Police investigate.

Mitchell confirmed one of the officers was also involved in the fatal shooting of Eddie Russell Jr. in September.

Peoria County’s State’s Attorney Jerry Brady cleared all six of those officers of wrong doing Monday. Mitchell said each had returned to work after after being placed on administrative leave following that incident.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood could not determine how many times El was shot, but did say it was “multiple times.” Harwood could not confirm El’s race.

The incident started with a traffic violtion around 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of SW Jefferson, near Apple.

Mitchell said El was pulled over for disobeying a stop sign and expired license plate registration.

The passenger in the vehicle was arrested, for what Mitchell said was likely an outstanding warrant.

As officers reapproached the vehicle, El drove away from the stop before losing control at Garden and Warren and ran from officers. The officers pursued El, encountering him in the 2700 block of Southwest Jefferson. Mitchell says that’s when the exchange of gunfire took place.

Mitchell also said Peoria police are still in the process of implementing its body camera program, and none of the officers were wearing one at the time.

Zion Baptist Church Pastor Samuel Duren, who also spoke during the press conference, urged patience in the community following the incident.

“But we also want peace in our community as we have all these questions (and) as we wait for the investigation to come out,” Duren said.

