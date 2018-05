A shooting at Harrison Homes leaves one person injured.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson with Peoria Police says a Shotspotter alert was activated around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in 2600 block of W. Trewyn.

Officers found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

An investigation is underway.

The post Police Respond To Shooting At Harrison Homes appeared first on 1470 WMBD.