The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old Zoe Schmidt.

Zoe is described as 5’5″, 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen in the rural Metamora area on Saturday, May 19.

Anyone with information on Zoe’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (309) 467-2375.

