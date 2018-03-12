Police Seek Marquette Heights Robbery Suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an armed robbery late Sunday morning.

According the Creve Coeur Police Department’s Facebook page, the robbery happened at the Dollar General in Marquette Heights just after 11 a.m.

No one was injured.

Minutes before robbing the Dollar General, Enlow entered the Shell gas station at 700 S. Main Street, attempting to rob the business, brandishing a knife before walking out.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Brandon Enlow.

Police say Enlow should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Marquette Heights Police at (309) 382-3404 or call 9-1-1.

