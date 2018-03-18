Police: Social Media Abduction Posts A Hoax

Peoria police say a series of posts on social media over the weekend claiming attempted abductions at Northwoods Mall are false.

The social media posts first appeared on Facebook Friday. A person, claiming to be the account holder, stated a man, who was part of a kidnapping ring, tried to abduct her but she fought him off and an officer came to her aid.

Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says police contacted the Facebook account holder who said the alleged incident never occurred and her account had been hacked.

Similar Facebook posts circulated Saturday and Sunday claiming additional abduction attempts at the mall.

Dotson says police have looked into the matter and there have been no calls of this nature to the police department’s dispatch center. Dotson says police are not investigating any crimes related to attempted abductions from Northwoods Mall.

