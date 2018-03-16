Police Urge Safety On St. Patrick’s Day

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will likely attract thousands to downtown Peoria, blocking off streets.

“You’ll see additional officers around March Madness, who will be assisting people across the street and helping the flow of traffic,” Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said.

Dotson recommends you take Washington St. to get around. The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Monroe at Hancock.

It will travel south on Monroe to Main, left on Main to Water. The parade will make a left turn onto Water and end in front of the Gateway Building at Water and Hamilton. Parade participants and floats will disembark on Water between Hamilton and Eaton.

She recommends you allow extra time to reach your destination if you are traveling in the downtown area.

And with added foot traffic, added security will also keep a close eye out for anything suspicious.

“With any event there are contingencies in place. Contingencies the general public would never see. There are plans in place in case something were to happen. But we plan on having a very nice St. Patrick’s Day,” Dotson said.

Dotson urges those celebrating the holiday to have a designated driver.

