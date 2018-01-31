Police Warn Residents Of Phone Scam

The Peoria Police Department and the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office have received numerous complaints of a phone scam where callers pretend to be a Sheriff’s Office employee, saying a fine needs to be paid, or a warrant will be issued for an arrest.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says the callers use actual employee names in an attempt to appear authentic.

Asbell says unfortunately, several residents have fallen victim to the scam and have taken significant financial loss.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says police will never contact you by phone about warrants, fines or fees, and will never ask you to pay anything in prepaid cards.

If you receive such a call, hang up, and report the scam to police and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Contact the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office for more information at (309) 697-8515.

