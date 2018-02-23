Portillo’s Announces Targeted Opening Date

Portillo’s announced an expected opening date for its Peoria location.

The restaurant is targetting April 30 as the day it will open its new location at 4412 N. Rockwood Dr. in Peoria, near the Westlake Shopping Center.

In an email to 1470 & 100.3 WMBD, a spokeswoman seemed confident it would open on the scheduled date.

Ground was broken on the Chicago-style hot dog location last December.

The location is expected to bring between 175 and 200 jobs to the Peoria area. Central Illinois’ first Portillo’s location opened in Normal last summer.

An extra one percent sales tax will be added to all purchases at Portillo’s at the request of developer Willie Torchia. The tax was heavily debated by City Council with push back from the community.

