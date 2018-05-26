(AP) – A man suspected of crashing into three women on a downtown Portland, Oregon, sidewalk and then leaving the scene has been identified.

Sixty-one-year-old Greg Phillip Porter was arrested within hours of the crash. He is being held at the Multnomah County jail on several counts, including three counts each of attempted murder and assault.

Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson said police haven’t determined a motive.

Simpson says someone called 911 after spotting a blue sport utility vehicle that matched the description of the car.

Alpha Media

The crash happened Friday morning near Portland State University. Two of the three women were seriously injured.

Portland State University student Kat Caputo was talking to a friend by the light-rail station when she heard a commotion and turned around.

She says she saw two women lying on the sidewalk and another leaning against a brick wall.

Others were shouting that a car had jumped the curb, struck the women and sped away. Caputo says one of the women had a huge bruise on her back and screamed when the paramedics touched it.

Caputo says she was shaken because she was running late and might have been hit herself otherwise.

More than an hour after the incident, a green sweater, a pair of sneakers, a pink slipper and one black bike glove lay scattered on the sidewalk near a small splash of blood.

The post Portland Hit And Run Driver Arrested appeared first on 1470 WMBD.