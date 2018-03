There has been a delay in implementing the body camera program with the Peoria Police Department.

Interim Police chief Loren Marion tells the Journal Star that the program, which was supposed to be implemented this spring, has been delayed to the summer due to cost.

Back in October, the federal government awarded the department a $253,000 grant to help foot the bill for the cameras.

