Peoria Public Schools Board has reacted to a teacher’s resignation.

30-year-old Philip Earhart, a Peoria Public Schools teacher, accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, recently resigned.

Earhart was arrested February 12th, but released from jail the next day on notice to appear, with no charges filed.

The school board unanimously voted to accept Earhart’s resignation Monday night. Earhart has been on paid administrative leave from Richwoods High School since his arrest.

Earhart has been a social studies teacher at Richwoods, and has served as a mentor for the school’s International Baccalaureate Program, and as an instructor for the AppsCo program.

Peoria Public Schools has confirmed Peoria Police and DCFS were asked to begin an investigation after district administration received a report January 25 alleging an inappropriate relationship between Earhart and a student.

In his resignation letter, obtained through a public records request by 25 News, Earhart says he will ‘not be entitled to any additional benefits from the district other than those set forth in this letter.’

The post PPS Board Acts On Teacher Resignation appeared first on 1470 WMBD.