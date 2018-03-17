PPS Board To Consider Teacher Resignation

A Richwoods High School teacher, accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, has resigned.

An agenda item for Monday’s Peoria Public Schools board meeting indicates the board will vote whether to “approve the resignation letter of Philip Earhart.”

Earhart, 30, was arrested Feb. 12, then released from the Peoria County Jail the following day on a notice to appear.

Earhart has not been formally charged with a crime and had been on paid administrative leave while an investigation continues.

Earhart’s release meant that no formal charges would be filed within 48 hours of his arrest. Prosecutors, in most cases, have up to three years to file felony charges.

Earhart is a social studies teacher at Richwoods, serves as a mentor for the schools International Baccalaureate Program, and an instructor for the AppsCo program.

Peoria Public Schools has confirmed Peoria police and DCFS were asked to begin an investigation after district administration received a report Jan. 25 alleging an inappropriate relationship between Earhart and a student.

