PPS Clarifies Sexual Misconduct Training Following Incident

Peoria Public Schools says teachers undergo multiple forms sexual misconduct training

A Richwoods High School teacher was recently booked on sexual assault charges after an alleged relationship with a student. He was released with a notice to appear.

District spokesperson Chris Coplan says required training discourages innapropriate relationships.

“We require (teachers)to take that sexual misconduct training as a new employee and then they are also required to take it at least every three years,” Coplan said.

Coplan says teachers are also given annual presentations that cover sexual misconduct.

“Those presentations are presented by our attorney’s to our principals. They cover sexual misconduct,” Coplan said.

Coplan says the district also partners with The Center for Prevention of Abuse to train teachers.

Starting in sixth grade, students are also taught the value of healthy relationships, which includes lessons on sexual abuse according to Coplan.

