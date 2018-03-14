Preparing For Flood Season

Officials from Illinois Emergence Management agency and local leaders met on Wednesday.

“To talk about and prepare and think about the upcoming flood season,” IEMA Director William Robertson said.

Robertson said March through May is the busiest time for a floods. And the best thing you can do is listen to warnings and trust emergency responders.

“Those folks will be able to run those emergencies and IEMA will help facilitate in any way that we can,” Robertson explained.

His department is in charge of facilitating information between groups like IDOT, power companies, utilities, U.S. Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service. All were in attendance on Thursday.

“We are promoting turn around, don’t drown,” Darrin Hansing, Service Hyrologist with the National Weather Service said. “Don’t cross flooded roadways. Don’t try to walk across moving water.”

Hansing predicts and “average to slightly above average” flood season for central Illinois.

