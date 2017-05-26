Pretty Pink Pineapples are ruling the web
By Jaymie Curtis
May 26, 2017 @ 7:32 AM

Pink Pineapples Are Now on Sale and Taking Over Social Media

Beautiful mutant pineapples are here to make your summer weird.

Back in December, the FDA approved the sale of PINK PINEAPPLES. They’re genetically modified with a safe chemical called lycopene to turn the skin and insides pink. Lycopene is already used to make watermelons pinker and tomatoes redder.

And now, the pink pineapples have started showing up in stores . . . and pictures of them have gone STRAIGHT to social media. If you buy one to actually eat, apparently they’re even SWEETER than regular pineapple, which was pretty damn sweet already.

