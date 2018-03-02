Preventing Gun Thefts

Two AR-15s were stolen from a Peoria County home with unlocked doors this past week.

Another firearm, as well as jewlery was also swiped in the break in.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell has interviewed countless criminals over his career. From those discussions, he says homes with unlocked doors, high bushes and dim, outdoor lighting are targets for criminals.

“They are looking for houses that have flags displayed. Those that display the American flag are patriotic. They believe in the constitution…a lot of them are prior service members. They have been in the millitary and firearms are important to them.”

He says keep mutliple locks and a deadbolt on your doors. And invest in an alarm system.

“Streetlights have also been known to be a good deterent of crime,” Asbell said.

Bartonville Police Chief Brian Fengel says stolen guns are often traded for drugs, sometimes deemed more valuable than money on the black market.

“Write down the serial number and if you have the opportunity to have a safe, have a safe,” Fengel explained.

He says it’s easier for detectives to pinpoint stolen firearms with the serial number in hand.

He said it’s not just a danger to the public, but to police officers when guns are stolen.

“They could be out in the streets, and we don’t want weaponry in the streets,” he said.

Asbell said recent drug trends may make people more deseprate to steal guns.

“With the opiod crisis, many people have to keep buying the drug. Guns are sometimes sought more than cash,” Asbell explained.

Asbell says it is often those close to victims who steal their guns. Like Peoria police reported in 2017, Asbell says the number of stolen guns has increased in recent years in Peoria County.

