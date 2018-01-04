The “Price Is Right” Plinko Record Has Fallen Again, but There’s a Catch

Last May, a guy on “The Price Is Right” broke a record by winning $31,500 playing Plinko. And the record was just broken AGAIN yesterday. But there’s a catch this time.

Plinko is the game where they drop big, circular pucks down a huge pinball-style board, and each puck can win anywhere from $0 to $10,000. The guy last year hit $10,000 three times in five tries and went absolutely NUTS.

Well, yesterday a guy named Ryan Glass won $39,200 . . . but only because the prizes were higher. The middle slot was worth $35,000 in honor of Plinko’s 35th birthday, and he hit it once. So, it’s technically the all-time record, but not really the LEGIT record.