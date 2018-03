Primary Election Results

GOVERNOR – DEMOCRAT

161 of 10,119 precincts – 2 percent

JB Pritzker 16,824 – 43 percent

Daniel Biss 11,641 – 30 percent

Chris Kennedy 9,777 – 25 percent

Tio Hardiman 560 – 1 percent

Bob Daiber 265 – 1 percent

Robert Marshall 243 – 1 percent

GOVERNOR – REPUBLICAN

161 of 10,119 precincts – 2 percent

Bruce Rauner (i) 14,341 – 54 percent

Jeanne Ives 12,073 – 46 percent

ATTORNEY GENERAL – DEMOCRAT

193 of 10,119 precincts – 2 percent

Kwame Raoul 10,664 – 25 percent

Pat Quinn 10,341 – 25 percent

Nancy Rotering 6,723 – 16 percent

Sharon Fairley 5,532 – 13 percent

Scott Drury 3,977 – 9 percent

Renato Mariotti 1,844 – 4 percent

Jesse Ruiz 1,685 – 4 percent

Aaron Goldstein 1,359 – 3 percent

ATTORNEY GENERAL – REPUBLICAN

194 of 10,119 precincts – 2 percent

Erika Harold 17,458 – 63 percent

Gary Grasso 10,205 – 37 percent

18TH DISTRICT CONGRESS

REPUBLICAN

DONALD RIENTS

DARIN LAHOOD

DEMOCRAT

BRIAN DETERS

JUNIUS RODRIGUEZ

DARREL MILLER

PEORIA COUNTY

PEORIA COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 16 – 0 percent of precincts

REPUBLICAN

BRAD HARDING 51

MATTHEW WINDISH 76

AUDITOR (TWO YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM) – 0 percent of precincts

DEMOCRAT

EMILY ROTHERHAM 843

JESSICA THOMAS 1,278

PEORIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION – DISTRICT 1 – 0 percent of precincts

MARTHA ROSS 236

ANGELA SIERRA 15

WEST PEORIA GARBAGE COLLECTION TAX – 0 percent of precincts

YES 39

NO 56

LIMESTONE HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TAX REFERENDUM – 0 percent of precincts

YES 138

NO 197

MAKE COUNTY AUDITOR APPOINTED – 0 percent of precincts

YES 1,616

NO 1,845

ANNEXATION OF CERTAIN PROPERTY TO THE CHILLICOTHE COMMUNITY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT – 0 percent of precincts

FOR JOINING 2

AGAINST JOINING 0

TAZEWELL COUNTY

COUNTY CLERK – 0 percent of precincts

REPUBLICAN

JOHN ACKERMAN

BRETT GRIMM

SHELLY HRANKA

SHERIFF – 0 percent precincts

REPUBLICAN

MICHAEL EETEN

JEFFERY LOWER

CORONER – 0 percent of precincts

REPUBLICAN

SCOTT PRICE

CHARLES “CHARLIE” HANLEY

STEVE BRESNAHAN

COUNTY BOARD – DISTRICT TWO – 0 percent of precincts

REPUBLICAN (THREE ELECTED)

BRANDON HOVEY

G. NICK GRAFF

JOE HRANKA

GREG MENOLD

CENTRAL DIST. 51 BOND ISSUE – 0 percent of precincts

YES

NO

WASHINGTON ISSUE TO ELECT CITY OFFICIALS AS NONPARTISAN CANDIDATES – 0 percent of precincts

YES

NO

WOODFORD COUNTY

COUNTY BOARD – DISTRICT 1 – 0 percent of precincts

REPUBLICAN (TWO ELECTED)

DUANE KINGDON

JOHN KRUG

JUSTIN FAULK

COUNTY BOARD – DISTRICT 2 – 0 percent of precincts

REPUBLICAN (THREE ELECTED)

BARRY LOGAN

DOUGLAS HUSER

CHARLES NAGEL

ANSEL BURDITT

JOSH DAVIS

COUNTY BOARD – DISTRICT 3 – 0 percent of precincts

REPUBLICAN (TWO ELECTED)

JASON SPENCE

BLAKE PARSONS

JASON WILLIAM JORDING

WOODFORD COUNTY SCHOOL FACILITY SALES TAX – 0 percent of precincts

YES

NO

ROANOKE PARK DISTRICT TAX – 0 percent of precincts

YES

NO

PROPOSITION TO INCREASE LIMITING RATE – 0 percent of precincts

YES

NO

