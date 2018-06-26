A Guy Is Accidentally Released From Jail . . . and His Wife Makes Him Go Back

There’s a woman in Colorado who’s either VERY law-abiding . . . or really, really likes having the house to herself.

A 38-year-old guy named James Rynerson was in jail in Grand Junction, Colorado last month waiting for his trial for menacing, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

But the sheriff’s deputies got him confused with another inmate, and they let him out early. He never bothered to correct them, even when they called him by the other guy’s name, and he even signed that guy’s name on the exit paperwork.

So James headed home to surprise his wife.

And she responded by . . . forcing him to go back to jail. She even drove him back there herself. When it was all said and done, he was only out of jail for about two hours total.

But he’s still facing a bunch of new charges, including escape, forgery, criminal impersonation, and theft.

On the bright side, the sheriff’s department says that thanks to his wife, it didn’t turn into an even more serious situation which could’ve wound up way worse for James.