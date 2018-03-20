(AP) – Billionaire J.B. Pritzker has won the Democratic primary for Illinois governor, setting up a general election that could be the most expensive governor’s race in U.S. history.

Pritzker on Tuesday defeated five other candidates, including businessman Chris Kennedy and state Sen. Daniel Biss, to win the nomination. He’ll face the winner of the GOP primary between Gov. Bruce Rauner and state Rep. Jeanne Ives in November.

The Chicago businessman and heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune put roughly $70 million into his campaign, spending heavily on advertising and staffing campaign offices across Illinois.

He had support from many in the Democratic establishment who see his wealth as a key to unseating Rauner, a multimillionaire.

The post Pritzker Wins Democratic Primary For Governor appeared first on 1470 WMBD.