If You Propose at Panera Bread on Valentine’s Day, They Might Cater Your Wedding For Free
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Feb 12, 2018 @ 6:23 AM

If your definition of romance is dropping down on one knee and pulling out a diamond ring at America’s 17th most popular sandwich chain, your moment has arrived.

Panera Bread just announced that anyone who proposes at one of their stores on Valentine’s Day will have a chance to win free catering for their wedding. From Panera, not, like, some gourmet place.

So if you propose at Panera on Wednesday, make sure to post a picture on social media and use the hashtag #PaneraProposalSweeps. I’m guessing you won’t have a ton of competition for this grand prize.

