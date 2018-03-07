Prosecutor: ‘Zombies’ Drove Man To Ram Airport Terminal

(WEEK)- We’re learning more about a Peoria man’s motive for allegedly attempting to ram a terminal at the Peoria International Airport.

25 News spoke to prosecutor Steve Pattelli Tuesday. Pattelli told us 27-year-old Justine Deemie allegedly believed there was an impending zombie apocalypse. He also told 25 News that Deemie was on cocaine at the time of the incident on Feb. 17.

Pattelli said that’s why Deemie is accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment, stealing the keys to her SUV, and trying to ram the vehicle into the airport terminal. Authorities say they believe Deemie may have entered a secured area of the airport through the baggage claim, where he was allegedly able to get on an empty plane.

When Deemie realized the plane wasn’t going anywhere, he reportedly got off and attempted to break into a Peoria County Sheriff squad car. 25 News was told Deemie’s hope was to take the squad car and flee the ‘zombie apocalypse’ to Florida.

Deemie was indicted Tuesday and is still at the Peoria County Jail.

Court documents say his bond is set at $500,000 pending his arraignment Thursday.

He’s charged with one Class X felony, one Class 1 Felony, two Class 2 Felonies, and one Class 4 Felony. Pattelli tells us he could face 30-60 years behind bars.

