Despite a lot of rain and the freeze/thaw, Peoria road conditions were good Wednesday morning.

Sie Maroon, Assistant Director of Peoria Public Works, says there may be some scattered slick spots around the city, but there have been no real problems so far.

“The residential streets may be slick in some spots. Low-lying and untreated areas, especially near tall buildings, may have some ice. But, overall the streets are in good condition,” said Maroon.

Maroon says crews treated the main roads late Tuesday night, and they will continue to monitor conditions through Wednesday morning.

Maroon says Public Works is aware of a number of new potholes that have developed with all the rain and freezing, he suggests driving with extra caution.

Peoria Public Works is on alert and on standby to respond to any and all of weather conditions that the area may face over the next several days.

Maroon says crews are preparing the Peoria riverfront for the flood waters that are forecasted, with expectations that the Illinois River will rise above the flood wall by the weekend.

The post Public Works: Despite Freezing, Roads In Good Shape appeared first on 1470 WMBD.