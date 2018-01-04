People are up in arms that Hoda Kotb “ONLY” makes $7 million a year for her hosting gig at The Today Show on NBC, while her predecessor, Matt Lauer, made $25 million per season. Ok…Pump The Brakes. Lauer didn’t START at $25 million but after 20+ years that’s where he wound up. Sorry if I’m not going to go marching against the monsters at NBC for the paltry SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS they’re paying Kotb!! I’ll tell you what..I’ve always wanted to fire up a gofundme page. Now I can do it for her. And while she’s awaiting the money to start pouring into the account I’ll mail her the balance of my $25 Subway gift card. That should sustain her for a meal or two. Everyone feel better now? Good.

JY