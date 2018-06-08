Quad City Hires Former Rivermen Captain As Coach

A former Peoria Rivermen player is new the coach of the Southern Professional Hockey League’s most recent addition, Quad City.

Dave Pszenyczny will also act as Director of Hockey Operations.

Pszenyczny earned SPHL Defensive Player of the Year this previous season.

He also captained a Rivermen team that reached the SPHL President’s Cup finals last year. He joined the Rivermen midway through the 2015-16 season, helping the team reach three straight President’s Cup Finals.

The Rivermen also won the regular season championship in two of those three years.

Pszenyczny, 33, scored 91 goals and added 229 assists in 664 career game. He also posted a plus/minus rating of +84 and accumulated 1,364 penalty minutes over his career.

“I’ve been fortunate to play the game I love for the past decade and I’m excited to begin my coaching career. It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Pszenyczny said in a league press release.

Pszenyczny is a Sterling Heights, Michigan native and competed in professional hockey for 11 years.

