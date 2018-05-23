Quad City Hockey Joins SPHL

The Peoria Rivermen will have a new rival starting with the upcoming hockey season.

The Quad City Times reports the team formerly known as the Quad City Mallards is moving from the ECHL to the SPHL. Peoria and Evansville, Indiana will be the closest rivals to Quad City in what will now become an 11-team league.

The Rivermen and Quad City (Flames) were rivals for two seasons when both franchises were part of the American Hockey League.

Officials announced during a news conference Wednesday the ECHL has claimed ownership to the Mallards nickname, so Quad City will conduct a name the team contest.

New owners John Dawson and Ryan Mosley were introduced, both were season ticket holders.

The Quad City team has yet to hire a General Manager along with front office and coaching staffs.

The team plays in TaxSlayer Center, formerly known as iWireless Center, formerly known as The Mark of the Quad Cities.

TaxSlayer Center also hosts the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball postseason tournament.

