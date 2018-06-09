Quest Raises Teacher Salaries

The Quest Charter Academy board has voted to increase teacher salaries for the upcoming school year rather than award performance bonuses.

The Journal Star reports base pay for Quest teachers will increase $2,500 to $36,500. The salary hike is retroactive to teachers who have already signed contracts for the upcoming school year.

Teacher retention, however, remains a problem at Quest, especially in the middle school.

The 2017 Illinois School Report Card showed a staff retention rate at Quest at 48.4 percent in the middle school, compared to 92.3 percent at the high school.

The charter school’s board filed a lawsuit in January against five former employees who left before their 2017-18 contracts ended.

The board also voted to increase coaching stipends 33-to-35 percent.

