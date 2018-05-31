Question: What Can Stop You In Your Tracks?
By Dr. Chris Michaels
May 31, 2018 @ 3:12 PM

You know me, I like to exercise…ya know, keep the heart pumpin (remember those words).  So last night when I got home I decided to go for a quick walk, figured 3 miles should do the trick…you know ‘keep the heart pumpin’ and all.

Ear buds in, Keith Urban at a 6, and a decent little pace when I saw the one thing that could cause me to stop in an instant…snake.  Let me say that again, more along the lines of how I actually said it when I saw it…AHHHHHH, SNAAAAKE!

Look at that picture, I’ll wait….no forget it, I can’t even look at it…that thing freaks me out like you wouldn’t believe.  I still have the heebie jeebies…but at least it got ‘the heart pumpin’.  Right?

