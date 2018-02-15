Quinn Discusses Policies In Peoria

Pat Quinn is running for Illinois Attorney General.

The former governor was in Peoria Thursday, touting his policies.

Quinn says he would put pressure on Ameren Illinois to pay back customers.

“All of their tax break money,” Quinn said. “Consumers paid ahead of time the taxes for Ameren. Now they don’t need it to pay the taxes. We want to refund them all the money.”

Quinn hoping to fill the seat of fellow democrat Lisa Madigan, who is retiring. He also says, as attorney general, he’d keep Illinois waters, “clean and safe.”

“We’ve got to have an attorney general who fights for clean water all the time and when I was governor we had the clean water initiative,” Quinn said.

Quinn criticized Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner for his approach to higher education, and says he would pressure him to do things differently.

Quinn said he would also also attempt to make petitioning easier for citizens.

