It was quite the night in the CMAS

Here are you 51st CMA winners
Here’s your complete list of winners . . .
Entertainer of the Year: Garth Brooks
Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert
Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne
Vocal Group of the Year: Little Big Town
New Artist of the Year: Jon Pardi
Album of the Year: “From A Room: Volume 1”, Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year: “Better Man”, Little Big Town. It’s a songwriter’s award so they share it with Taylor Swift.
Single of the Year: “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, Keith Urban
Musical Event of the Year: “Funny How Time Slips Away”, Willie Nelson and Glen Campbell
Music Video of the Year: “It Ain’t My Fault”, Brothers Osborne