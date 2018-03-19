R.I.P. Toys R’ Us, we will miss you

This is fantastic !!! Everyone wanted to be a Toys R’ Us kid right?

RELATED CONTENT

The U.S. Released Its First Ever Pink Coin, and Raised $4 Million for Breast Cancer Research in One Day

Little Caesars Offered Free Pizza For Everyone If a 16-Seed Beat a 1-Seed in March Madness . . . and It Actually Happened

Two Guys Try to Use Spaghetti Sauce to Start a Fire After a Burglary

The Virgin “Idol” Contestant Did Not Want Katy Perry to Be His First Kiss

A Guy Followed His Mom’s Lottery Advice and Won $100,000

Wednesday Edition of Things that make you go hmmmmmm