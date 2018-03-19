R.I.P. Toys R’ Us, we will miss you By Jaymie Curtis | Mar 19, 2018 @ 7:04 AM This is fantastic !!! Everyone wanted to be a Toys R’ Us kid right? RELATED CONTENT The U.S. Released Its First Ever Pink Coin, and Raised $4 Million for Breast Cancer Research in One Day Little Caesars Offered Free Pizza For Everyone If a 16-Seed Beat a 1-Seed in March Madness . . . and It Actually Happened Two Guys Try to Use Spaghetti Sauce to Start a Fire After a Burglary The Virgin “Idol” Contestant Did Not Want Katy Perry to Be His First Kiss A Guy Followed His Mom’s Lottery Advice and Won $100,000 Wednesday Edition of Things that make you go hmmmmmm