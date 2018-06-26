Railroad Days Shooting Suspect Arrested

Galesburg police have announced the arrest of the person believed to be responsible for a shots fired incident during the city’s Railroad Days festival.

Police Chief David Christenen told WGIL Radio Latrell Patterson, 18, was arrested Monday night. Patterson is charged with armed violence and other weapons-related charged. Patterson is being held in the Knox County Jail ahead of a Tuesday court appearance.

Patterson was identified Monday by police as a “person of interest” in connection with the incident.

Officers responded to 29 N. Public Square around 9:24 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. Two shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Christensen says Patterson allegedly left a fight that had escalated Saturday night, retrieved a gun from a vehicle and returned to the area firing at least two shots, based on the shell casings that were recovered.

No one was injured. Photos and videos of the incident appeared on social media.

Video below courtesy Christy Hanna/Facebook (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED – GRAPHIC FOOTAGE AND LANGUAGE)

People shooting in Galesburg Illinois at the Fair. Posted by Christy Hanna on Saturday, June 23, 2018

