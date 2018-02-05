Random Thoughts with Doc

Sometimes I just have to write down some of the things in my brain to free up more space for even more useless information. So lucky you…here it comes!
- Do you pet your pet because it’s a pet or is it a pet because you pet it?
- Instead of the Memorial Day weekend release, Disney should have May 4th be the release date for ‘Solo’
- All flat eathers have to fear is sphere itself. Get it?
- Why hasn’t somebody invented a toilet that using your feet to flush is the ‘normal’ way to flush?
- If Einstein was a Rapper…his stage name would have been MC Squared
- Every glove fits like a glove, even if it doesn’t fit.
- If two people on exact opposite sides of the earth dropped a slice of bread on the ground at the exact same time, the earth would, for a brief moment, be a giant sandwich.
- The only person truly qualified to say you are beautiful on the inside is your surgeon.