Random Thoughts Dr Chris Style

Admit it, you have these and other random thoughts now and then too…right? Here’s what has been spinning around in my head lately.

Do you ever gt so excited for a nap that when the time comes you’re too excited to sleep? By the time they actually compete in the Olympics, figure skaters have to be sick of hearing whatever song they use. Chicken broth is just ‘meat tea’. Valentine’s Day is the most unromantic day of the year. Doing something romantic on the day it’s expected to do removes every bit of romance from it. The alphabet was the very first ting put in alphabetical order. ‘Go to bed, you’ll feel better in the morning’ is the human version of ‘Did you turn it off and turn it back on again?’ Jenga is the opposite of Tetris So is macaroni and cheese “mac” because it’s short for macaroni…or is it because “mac” is an acronym for Macaroni And Cheese” Sleeping Beauty probably had a horrible case of morning breath.