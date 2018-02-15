Random Thoughts Dr Chris Style

Admit it, you have these and other random thoughts now and then too…right? Here’s what has been spinning around in my head lately.
- Do you ever gt so excited for a nap that when the time comes you’re too excited to sleep?
- By the time they actually compete in the Olympics, figure skaters have to be sick of hearing whatever song they use.
- Chicken broth is just ‘meat tea’.
- Valentine’s Day is the most unromantic day of the year. Doing something romantic on the day it’s expected to do removes every bit of romance from it.
- The alphabet was the very first ting put in alphabetical order.
- ‘Go to bed, you’ll feel better in the morning’ is the human version of ‘Did you turn it off and turn it back on again?’
- Jenga is the opposite of Tetris
- So is macaroni and cheese “mac” because it’s short for macaroni…or is it because “mac” is an acronym for Macaroni And Cheese”
- Sleeping Beauty probably had a horrible case of morning breath.