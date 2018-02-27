Random Thoughts with Dr Chris!
By Chris Michaels
|
Feb 27, 2018 @ 2:15 PM

Well…here we go again, my mind has been going in circles wondering about little quirky things.  Maybe you’ve thought about some of them as well, like….

  1. A person that lives in Hamburg is a Hamburger.
  2. Google Earth is basically a really big group photo
  3. The human body has around 7 trillion nerves and some people manage to get on every single on of them.
  4. If Tom Cruise has succeeded 6 times in a row why do they still think these missions are impossible?
  5. 1996 is to 1993 as 1993 is to 2017
  6. Every day that you’ve randomly seen an ambulance is a day that someone else will never forget.
  7. If yo throw something on a Saturday at 11:59pm, and it lands at 12:00am, you technically threw it into next week.
  8. Actual Nigerian Princes probably have a really hard time getting bank loans.

