Random Thoughts – The Head Scratcher Edition
By Dr. Chris Michaels
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:28 AM

Sometimes I just have to write down some of the things in my brain to free up more space for even more useless information.  So lucky you…here it comes!

  1. CPR is the human equivalent of hitting a machine until it works again.
  2. Is Dora actually an explorer if she uses a map?
  3. Earth is the third planet from the sun, so all of our problems are technically third world problems
  4. It would be really awkward if your eyelids made a lip smacking sound every time you blinked
  5. National anthems are ‘country’ music
  6. Getting down on one knee for a marriage proposal is only one knee away from begging
  7. You might have a stressful job, but someone, somewhere, is Kim Jong Un’s hairdresser.
  8. News anchors always start with “good evening”, then go right ahead to tell you why it isn’t a good evening.
  9. Everyone knows about the Secret Service

