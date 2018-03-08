Random Thoughts – The Head Scratcher Edition

Sometimes I just have to write down some of the things in my brain to free up more space for even more useless information. So lucky you…here it comes!
- CPR is the human equivalent of hitting a machine until it works again.
- Is Dora actually an explorer if she uses a map?
- Earth is the third planet from the sun, so all of our problems are technically third world problems
- It would be really awkward if your eyelids made a lip smacking sound every time you blinked
- National anthems are ‘country’ music
- Getting down on one knee for a marriage proposal is only one knee away from begging
- You might have a stressful job, but someone, somewhere, is Kim Jong Un’s hairdresser.
- News anchors always start with “good evening”, then go right ahead to tell you why it isn’t a good evening.
- Everyone knows about the Secret Service