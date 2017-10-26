Random Thursday Thoughts

Every now and then, I sit and ponder things…the how’s, why’s, where’s kind of things in life. Here are a few of what’s been on my mind lately.
- The two main characters of “Veggie Tales” are a tomato and a cucumber. Neither are ‘technically’ vegetables
- The tallest person on earth was at one time the same height as every person on earth.
- Outer space is only 62 miles away
- What if the reason your cat doesn’t like you is because one time when it meowed at you and you did it back, you said something highly offensive
- The phrase ‘nineteen letters long’ is in fact…19 letters long
- There are more galaxies in space than grains of sand on earth, but there are more atoms in one grain of sand than galaxies in space.
- Unsubscribing from an email list shouldn’t take 7 to 10 business days.