Random Thursday Thoughts

Every now and then, I sit and ponder things…the how’s, why’s, where’s kind of things in life. Here are a few of what’s been on my mind lately.

The two main characters of “Veggie Tales” are a tomato and a cucumber. Neither are ‘technically’ vegetables The tallest person on earth was at one time the same height as every person on earth. Outer space is only 62 miles away What if the reason your cat doesn’t like you is because one time when it meowed at you and you did it back, you said something highly offensive The phrase ‘nineteen letters long’ is in fact…19 letters long There are more galaxies in space than grains of sand on earth, but there are more atoms in one grain of sand than galaxies in space. Unsubscribing from an email list shouldn’t take 7 to 10 business days.