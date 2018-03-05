Rauner Administration Aims To Rebuild Veterans’ Home

(AP) – Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration now says it plans to rebuild dormitories at the Quincy veterans’ home where Legionnaires’ disease continues to be a problem.

That’s according to Erica Jeffries. She is director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Republican Rauner said in January after a week-long stay that antiquated plumbing would be replaced.

Legionnaires’ disease is caused by bacteria in water vapor that’s inhaled.

Thirteen Quincy residents have died from the pneumonia-like malady since 2015.

Jefferies told the House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs committees that the plan now is to demolish and replace problematic residence halls on the Quincy campus during the next three to five years.

Jefferies also said plumbing replacement would not be a good use of money and cause too much disruption in the meantime.

