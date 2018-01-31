Rauner Gives Fourth State Of The State Address

(AP) – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is signing an executive order to improve the reporting process for victims of sexual harassment.

The order creates a chief compliance office and requires reviews of harassment allegations in 10 days or less.

Rauner made the statement as part of his annual State of the State address. He says the #MeToo movement to stop sexual harassment last fall revealed shortcomings in the process under the Capitol dome.

It included an allegation by a legislative activist of sexual harassment against a state senator. The legislative inspector general found no evidence of harassment but said the senator acted unprofessionally.

Rauner says “transparency and accountability were sacrificed for optics and speed.”

Rauner also said he is “investigating the possibility” of replacing the plumbing at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy which has harbored Legionnaire’s disease for two years. His administration has been criticized for the response that has contributed to the deaths of 13 residents and sickened many residents and staff members.

Rauner said earlier this month that he would replace the plumbing system. That was after he spent a week staying at the home to get a look at operations there. Legionnaire’s is a pneumonia-like illness that is caused by bacteria in water vapor that is inhaled.

The governor said Jan. 10 that he had decided to replace the plumbing at the 200-acre site. But in his State of the State address, he stopped short of that. He also says a new dormitory could be built there.

Rauner also trotted out familiar goals for the coming legislative session: Lowering property taxes and term limits for politicians.

The Republican said he has signed an executive order prohibiting legislators from working to lower property tax assessments before state regulators. He has accused House Speaker Michael Madigan from profiting from high property taxes because his law firm represents owners appealing their assessments. Madigan says he follows the law and a strict personal code of conduct.

Rauner says he will continue pushing to lower local property taxes through voter referendum.

He says 80 percent of Illinois voters support term limits, while the other 20 percent “it seems, are seated in this chamber and in elected Illinois courts.” He urged legislators to, “Put term limits on the ballot and let the people decide.”

Rauner also renewed a call for pension conrol, saying Illinois pension costs in FY2019 will rise another $600 million.

“Ask anyone in this room if they think this trajectory of pension expense can be sustained. Most will say ‘No,” Rauner said. “But most lack the courage to break with the status quo so we can change our path to the future.”

Saying the surest road to economic vitality and job growth is a collaborative effort to regain financial integrity, Rauner promised lawmakers he will propose a balance budget when he delivers his annual budget address in two weeks.

“And I hope this year you guys will pass it instead of ignoring it,” Rauner said.

