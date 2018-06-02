Rauner Sidelined In Budget Debate

(AP) – For years, Gov. Bruce Rauner has been ubiquitous on all things related to the Illinois budget. Not this year.

Lawmakers whisked through a $38.5 billion spending plan this week with barely a mention of the Republican governor’s name. Gone were the demands for business-friendly structural changes in exchange for a budget which forced a historic stalemate for his first 2 1/2 years in office.

Geneva Republican Rep. Steve Andersson says Rauner realized he had to “get on the train” or get passed by.

GOP Sen. Pamela Althoff of McHenry says both Republicans and Democrats understood the consequences of another budget standoff.

Republican budget negotiator Rep. Tom Demmer of Dixon says structural changes are still necessary but will take time.

Rauner’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

