Rauner Signs Ethics Reforms Into Law, Wants More Change

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed legislative ethics reforms into law last week, but says further change is needed.

The new law lets the Office of Legislative Inspector General launch an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment without having to first get approval from the Legislative Ethics Commission.

Gov. Raunr says now the law needs to be expanded.

“What about fraud, what about self-ealing? What about corruption and conflicts of interest? That should be able to be investigated independently just like sexual harassment,” Rauner said.

Rauner also says the ethics commission should be made up of private citizens, not lawmakers looking into allegations made against their colleagues.

