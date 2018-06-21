Rauner Touts Big Plans For Illinois’ Infrastructure

Construction on Peoria’s McClugage Bridge starts next year.

It’s a project that has been in the works years before that. Gov. Bruce Rauner says Illinois’ infrastructure has been neglected for too long, and that is about to change.

“I hope and believe that in the next 6 to 9 months, that we can do a major new infrastructure program that goes beyond anything we’ve done before. And, we’re working on that right now,” Rauner said.

Rauner tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that projects like the McClugage Bridge renovation are being funded with federal and state transportation money, and sometimes local funding.

President Trump recently announced a $1.5 trillion plan to help the nation’s crumbling infrastructure. Rauner says Illinois won several big grants to fix the state’s roads, bridges and railroads.

Rauner says Illinois is the hub of transportation for the Midwest, and that improving the state’s infrastructure is core to its economic growth.

“I’m very committed. We’re gonna get this done. We’re going to have a major, major infrastructure program going forward. These are exciting times for us,” Rauner said.

“Not only will these projects create construction jobs, they will help our trucking, rail and agriculture-based businesses, but also Illinois’ manufacturers.”

