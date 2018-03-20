Rauner Vs. Pritzker In November

(AP) – Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner will face Democrat J.B. Pritzker in November in what could be the most expensive governor’s race in U.S. history.

Rauner, a wealthy private-equity investor, won the Republican nomination Tuesday over the insurgent candidacy of conservative state Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton.

He will try to win a second term against billionaire Pritzker, who won the Democratic primary over five other candidates, including businessman Chris Kennedy and state Sen. Daniel Biss.

Pritzker has already poured nearly $70 million of his own money into the race. Rauner has spent more than $50 million from his own funds.

Attorney and former Miss America Erika Harold has won the Republican primary for Illinois attorney general.

Harold beat out litigation attorney Gary Grasso Tuesday for the nomination. The Urbana lawyer in November will face the winner of the eight-candidate Democratic field.

Harold has GOP establishment backing and has received campaign contributions from Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Despite those connections, she has positioned herself as a “reform-minded, political outsider” who wants to offer a bipartisan approach to criminal justice reform and other issues.

She also wants to take on what she sees to be a corrupt political machine run by Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat.

