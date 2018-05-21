(AP) – Gov. Bruce Rauner and first lady Diana are moving back into the Illinois Governor’s Mansion after $15 million in renovations on the historic home. Stella the dog couldn’t contain her excitement.

The yellow Labrador retriever ran around the mansion’s courtyard Monday on move-in day. Rauner told reporters the house has been restored to its “historic luster.”

Diana Rauner led the fundraising campaign to restore the 1855 home. It is one of the nation’s oldest continuously occupied governor’s residences.

The Rauners said they were “major donors” and said they’d release a list of all donors soon.

The first lady says Stella will retain her position as “chief greeter at the mansion.”

The Rauners’ dog Pumpkin died in 2016. Diana said she would love a new playmate for Stella.

The post Rauners Mover Back To Renovated Illinois Governor’s Mansion appeared first on 1470 WMBD.