One of tonight’s big duets will be REBA MCENTIRE helping Kelsea Ballerini perform her hit “Legends”. But Reba says she needed a certain comfort level with Kelsea before it could happen. The kind you get from drinking together.

Quote, “I told her, ‘I’m thrilled to death to get to sing with you but I want to know you.’ We went out and had a drink or two and got to hang out and visit, which is very important, instead of coming in cold turkey and singing a song with somebody.”

