Red, White And Boom! Is Back

The largest fireworks display in the state will light the night sky along Peoria and East Peoria riverfronts.

The 32nd annual UnityPoint Health Red, White and Boom! brought home by Adam Merrick Real Estate will launch from barges on the Illinois River at 9:30 p.m. July 4.

“It’s big part of what we do and we love giving back to the community,” said Alpha Media Senior Vice-President and Market Manager Mike Wild. “We love putting on the fireworks show along with our sponsors. It’s about nine months in the making.”

“Years ago, Chicago was a bigger show than our show, then they kind of downsized,” Wild said. “So, we’ve had the biggest show in the state for some years now.”

“It’s really important for us to give to the community,” said UnityPoint Health Methodist-Proctor President Keith Knepp. “We see this as a time when family and friends come together and we enjoy the opportunity to participate in that.”

Peoria riverfront activities will begin with a concert July 3.

“‘Free Fallin,’ a Tom Petty tribute band, will perform. It’s very appropriate we do that this year,” Wild said. “The band has been here before and always draws a huge crowd.”

One major change to those attending the July 4 event is the absence of the Riverfront Village platform along Peoria’s riverfront.

“The viewing from Water Street is going to be a lot easier,” Wild said, “especially behind where the platform used to be.”

The vacant area where the platform stood will not be accessible to the public and will be blocked off. Wild says the area should be accessible to the public next year.

The former Liberty Park has been reconfigured, as well, and will host a performance by The Joe Stamm Band at 6 p.m. Wednesday, ahead of the fireworks.

Peoria’s events will get underway at 4 p.m. with vendors and a Kid Zone.

UnityPoint Health Red, White and Boom! brought home by Adam Merrick Real Estate is free to the public. There will be a public VIP Party offering a private, fenced-in viewing area where guests can bring chairs. Tickets to the VIP Party are $20 and can be purchased HERE.

Festivities along East Peoria’s riverfront will start at 5 p.m.

Wildlife Prairie Park will present exhibits from 5-8 p.m., and food will be available from the East Peoria Community High School Athletic Boosters.

Miss Festival of Lights, Jerelyn Joos, will lead the crowd in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at 9:25 p.m.

Grills, fireworks and sparklers are not allowed in East Peoria’s Riverfront Park.

Information on East Peoria’s parking, fireworks viewing and post-event traffic pattern is available HERE.

More information concerning UnityPoint Health Red, White and Boom! brought home by Adam Merrick Real Estate can be found HERE.

