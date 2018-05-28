Remembering Victims Of School Gun Violence

College students in Peoria spoke out against gun violence.

Nearly 40 people attended a candlelight vigil Sunday outside the federal building in downtown Peoria.

Organizers said the vigil was to remember the victims of recent school shootings in Texas and Atlanta.

The Journal Star reports those in attendance stood in silence for six minutes… 30 seconds for each of the victims.

Bradley University sophomore Haleemah Na’Allah was quoted as saying the purpose of the vigil was to pay respect to the victims, but also start conversation and stimulate change.

Ethan Carpenter of Dunlap, who attends the University of Wisconsin, claimed more students have died of gun violence this year than American soldiers.

